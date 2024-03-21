News & Insights

US Markets
MCD

McDonald's signs three-year sponsorship deal with French soccer's Ligue 1

Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

March 21, 2024 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - France's top soccer league will become the McDonald's MCD.N Ligue 1 from July 1 after the U.S. fast food chain signed a three-year sponsorship deal on Thursday.

"First French restaurant chain, present in more than 1,150 towns, with two million meals a day, McDonald's joins the number one show in France," the French League said in a statement on its website.

The League did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

McDonald's will replace Uber's UBER.N food delivery unit Uber Eats as title sponsor.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Toby Davis)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD
UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.