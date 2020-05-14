McDonald's Sets Guidelines for Reopening Restaurants

If you've been waiting to get your hands on an Egg McMuffin, you might get your chance very soon. McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) will be restarting dining services as states ease COVID-19 restrictions, and the company has a whole lot to say about how franchises should operate in the new world of COVID-19.

Guidelines for clean dining

McDonald's has prepared a 59-page pamphlet for restaurant operators explaining the necessary changes for proper sanitizing. Some of these include:

Soda fountains should be turned off, or operated by one worker instead of customers.

Bathrooms should be cleaned every half hour.

Employees must wear masks and gloves as well as have temperature checks and maintain social distancing rules in the kitchen.

The company also has a recommended product list that would enable customers to perform contactless functions, such as foot pulls to open bathroom doors, contactless paper towel dispensers, and a contactless sink.

Helping hands for happy meals

Some of the restaurants in certain locations have been hit particularly hard by the situation and the company recognizes that they may have trouble with their budgets. It has created a "distressed restaurant team" that will allow restaurant owners to apply for funding to help franchises that need it.

Going with the government

McDonald's will have to follow different protocols depending on the state and jurisdiction where each restaurant is located. Some may require the restaurants to limit their total dining room capacity to 25% or 50%.

While these guidelines are meant to be followed at every location, the manual says that owners can make certain decisions, like whether or not to resume dine-in service and how many employees it needs to staff each restaurant.

