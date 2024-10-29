News & Insights

Stocks

McDonald’s says ‘strong start’ to Q4 in U.S.

October 29, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Says significant events “behind us.” Planning on getting quarter pounders back on menus. Says will do what is needed to get momentum back in the business. Says overall industry environment “remains challenging.” Says lower end consumers under “acute pressure.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MCD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.