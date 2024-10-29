McDonald’s says ‘strong start’ to Q4 in U.S.

Says significant events “behind us.” Planning on getting quarter pounders back on menus. Says will do what is needed to get momentum back in the business. Says overall industry environment “remains challenging.” Says lower end consumers under “acute pressure.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MCD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.