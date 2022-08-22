McDonald's Says Sheila Penrose To Retire From Board

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) announced Monday the retirement of Sheila Penrose from the McDonald's Board of Directors after more than fifteen years of service.

The Company also announced the election of Tony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International; Jennifer Taubert, Johnson & Johnson; and Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce, to the Board.

Penrose's retirement will be effective September 30 and the election of Capuano, Taubert and Weaver takes effect October 1.

