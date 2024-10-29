McDonald’s says recent E.coli cases ‘deeply concerning’

Says “committed” to making things right. Says “swiftly removed” slivered onions from supply chain. Says “confident” in returning quarter pounders to menus. Says serving customers safely is “top priority.” Says E.coli situation “appears to be been contained.” Says “challenging backdrop” for QSR sector. Says performance in 2024 has “fallen short of expectations.” Says company’s value leadership gap has shrunk. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MCD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.