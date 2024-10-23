McDonald’s says hasn’t ruled out beef in E. coli outbreak, Bloomberg reports

McDonald’s (MCD) says it sells 1M Quarter Pounders every two weeks and noted during a media briefing that it has not ruled out beef in its investigation of the E. coli outbreak that has been linked to its products, according to Bloomberg’s coverage of the briefing.

