McDonald's Says Glass Lewis, ISS Recommend Shareholders Vote For All Of Its Director Nominees

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) said that proxy advisory firms Glass, Lewis & Co. and Institutional Shareholder Services or "ISS" have recommended McDonald's shareholders vote for all of McDonald's director nominees at the company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, scheduled to be held on May 26, 2022.

The McDonald's Board of Directors urged shareholders to vote FOR ALL of McDonald's director nominees on the WHITE proxy card and to disregard any materials, including any gold proxy card, that may be sent to them by the Icahn Group.

