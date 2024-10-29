McDonald’s says gaining share with lower end consumers

Says visits for $5 meals have increased. Will be “thoughtful” about incremental pricing actions.
- McDonald’s says ‘strong start’ to Q4 in U.S.
- McDonald’s says E.coli situation will not have material impact to FY24 results
- Morning Movers: McDonald’s lower, Pfizer higher after earnings releases
- McDonald’s says most major markets growing share
- McDonald’s says ‘beginning to see progress’ in International markets
