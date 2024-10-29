McDonald’s says E.coli situation will not have material impact to FY24 results

08:51 EDT McDonald’s (MCD) says E.coli situation will not have material impact to FY24 results
- McDonald’s says most major markets growing share
- McDonald’s says ‘beginning to see progress’ in International markets
- McDonald’s plans to introduce value platform revamp in 1Q25
- McDonald’s says recent E.coli cases ‘deeply concerning’
