McDonald's Russia restaurants to reopen under new brand from June 12, says local company

May 26 (Reuters) - McDonald's MCD.N Russia said on Thursday it plans to reopen restaurants to the public from June 12 under a new brand that will be introduced separately, after the burger chain said it was selling to a local licensee.

The fast-food company is selling its restaurants in Russia, exiting in opposition to Moscow's actions in Ukraine and ending more than three decades of the "Golden Arches" in the country.

(Reporting by Reuters)

