McDonald's Russia franchisees to have option of working under new brand -TASS

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

McDonald's Corp franchisees in Russia will have the option of working under the new brand that will presented in the near future, the TASS news agency quoted Oleg Paroev, McDonald's Russia's general director as saying on Friday.

"There will be a new brand and we will offer our current franchisees to join the new system on new commercial terms, to which they can either agree or refuse," Paroev said.

