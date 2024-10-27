McDonald's To Resume Sale Of E. Coli-hit Quarter Pounders After Test Clearance

(RTTNews) - McDonald's, which has been hit by an E. coli outbreak link to its popular Quarter Pounders, has now decided to resume the sale of the hamburgers in all restaurants in the coming week after testing of the sample beef patties turned negative of the bacteria.

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC had issued a food safety alert against McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers after one died and 75 people from 13 states got sick from the same strain of E. coli O157:H7.

Following CDC's warning, McDonald's had withdrawn Quarter Pounder hamburgers from its restaurants in the impacted states while the investigation by the CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, USDA FSIS, and public health officials in multiple states were ongoing to identify the ingredient causing illness.

While collaborating with the probe of federal agencies, McDonald's had pulled the suspect ingredients, the slivered onions and beef patties, temporarily from stores in the affected states.

The impacted beef patties were provided by McDonald's' beef suppliers, while, the other likely source of contamination, slivered onions, were from Taylor Farms' Colorado Springs facility.

However, the latest testing by the Colorado Department of Agriculture showed no detection of E. coli in the beef patties sampled from restaurants in the area. The Department's Microbiology Laboratory analyzed dozens of subsamples from multiple lots of McDonald's brand fresh and frozen beef patties collected from various Colorado locations associated with the ongoing E. coli investigation and found them to be negative for E. coli. No further testing is planned for beef patties, it said.?

With the result, the company said it has ruled out Quarter Pounder patties as the source, overlaying the CDC's Epidemiological data with its Supply Chain traceback data.

McDonald's now said it is confident in asking beef suppliers to produce a new supply of fresh beef patties for the impacted areas. The distribution of that fresh supply will resume in the coming week, on a rolling basis based on delivery and resupply operations.?

McDonald's' 900 restaurants that historically received slivered onions from Taylor Farms' Colorado Springs facility will resume sales of Quarter Pounders without slivered onions. Those restaurants are in Colorado, Kansas, and Wyoming, as well as portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is continuing its investigation into Taylor Farms' Colorado Springs facility.

According to McDonald's, onions were?distributed by this supplier, from this facility,?well beyond McDonald's System, including other quick service restaurants and food service providers. Over the past few days, additional food service providers and restaurant brands that received onions from the impacted facility have moved to stop selling and/or recall onions.

Escherichia coli or E. coli are bacteria found in many places like the intestines of people and animals. Most kinds of E. coli are harmless and are part of a healthy intestinal tract, but certain strains can make people sick.

Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea - often bloody, and vomiting.

Symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria, and most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days. Meanwhile, some people may develop serious kidney problems, known as hemolytic uremic syndrome or HUS, and would need to be hospitalized.

McDonald's now stated, "The issue appears to be contained to a particular ingredient and geography, and we remain very confident that any contaminated product related to this outbreak has been removed from our supply chain and is out of all McDonald's restaurants."

