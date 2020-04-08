US Markets
McDonald's quarterly same-store sales fall more than market expectations

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

McDonald's Corp said first-quarter comparable sales declined 3.4%, as the world's largest burger chain had to shutter stores and stick to delivery or take-out due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

Analysts had expected same-store sales to drop 0.91% for the quarter ended March 31, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

During the quarter, McDonald's said it secured $6.5 billion of new financing.

