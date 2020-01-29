McDonald's quarterly comparable sales rise above Wall Street estimates

McDonald's Corp on Wednesday reported quarterly comparable sales growth above Wall Street expectations, as the world's largest burger chain benefited from its revamped stores, new delivery partnerships and higher menu prices.
