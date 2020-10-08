McDonald's Q3 Total Comps. Down 2.2%; Boosts Dividend 3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) reported Thursday that total comparable sales for the third quarter declined 2.2 percent, with comparable sales continuing to improve globally, driven by positive comparable sales of 4.6 percent in the U.S.

Comparable sales in the International Operated Markets were down 4.4 percent and also declined 10.1 percent in the International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate.

Monthly comparable sales results improved sequentially for all segments throughout the third quarter of 2020.

McDonald's Board of Directors also declared a 3 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per share of common stock, payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

McDonald's has a strong history of returning capital to its shareholders and has raised its dividend for over 40 years consecutively since paying its first dividend in 1976.

