McDonald's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Comps Decline

McDonald's Corporation MCD reported third-quarter 2024 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Despite reporting better-than-expected results, the company’s shares were down 2.3% in the pre-market trading session as investors' sentiments were hurt by dismal comps performance.



Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski said McDonald's will keep advancing its Accelerating the Arches strategy to foster global long-term growth and succeed in today’s environment.

MCD’s Earnings & Revenue Performance

In third-quarter 2024, McDonald's reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.23, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18. Moreover, adjusted earnings rose 1% year over year.



Quarterly net revenues of $6,873 million surpassed the consensus mark of $6,796 million. The top line increased 3% year over year.



At company-operated restaurants, sales totaled $2.66 billion, up 4% year over year. Sales at franchise-operated restaurants amounted to $4.09 billion, which increased 1% year over year. Other revenues rose 39% year over year to $124 million. Our model predicted sales by company-operated and franchise-operated restaurants to rise 0.6% and 0.12%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

McDonald's Comps Details

In the quarter under discussion, global comps declined 1.5% against 8.8% growth in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate was a 0.6% decline year over year. The company’s comps decreased for the second straight quarter.

Comps Across MCD’s Segments

United States: In the third quarter, segmental comps rose 0.3% compared with 8.1% growth in the prior-year quarter. The comparable sales results indicated growth in the average check, though this was partially offset by a slight decline in comparable guest counts. Effective value and marketing campaigns centered on core menu items, strong execution at the restaurant level and ongoing growth in digital and delivery channels collectively supported modestly positive comparable sales. Our model estimated the U.S. comps to decrease 1.1%.



International Operated Markets: Segmental comps decreased 2.1% against 8.3% growth in the year-ago quarter. The performance of the segment was affected by declining comparable sales in several markets, with France and the United Kingdom being significant contributors to this downturn. We anticipated a decrease of 0.3% from the year-ago levels.



International Developmental Licensed Segment: Segmental comparable sales registered a 3.5% decline against 10.5% growth in the prior-year quarter. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and declining comparable sales in China outweighed the positive sales performance in Latin America.

Operating Highlights & Expenses of McDonald's

In the third quarter, McDonald’s total operating costs and expenses were $3.69 billion, up 6% year over year.



Operating income dropped 1% year over year to $3.19 billion. Net income totaled $2.26 billion, down 3% year over year.

