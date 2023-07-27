News & Insights

Markets
MCD

McDonald's Q2 Profit Soars, Results Top Estimates

July 27, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fast-food giant McDonald's Corp. (MCD) reported Wednesday that net income for the second quarter soared to $2.31 billion or $3.15 per share from $1.19 billion or $1.60 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $3.17 per share, compared to last year's $2.55 per share.

On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 14 percent to $6.50 billion from $5.72 billion in the same quarter last year, and it also was up 14 percent in constant currencies. Analysts expected revenues of $5.66 billion for the quarter.

Global comparable sales increased 11.7 percent, reflecting strong comparable sales across all segments.

Systemwide sales increased 12 percent or 13 percent in constant currencies. The company said digital systemwide sales in its top six markets were over $8 billion for the quarter, representing nearly 40 percent of systemwide sales.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.