McDonald's Q1 Comps. Up 12.6%

April 25, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) reported that its first quarter Global comparable sales increased 12.6%, reflecting strong comparable sales of 12.6% across each segment. Consolidated revenues increased 4% or 8% in constant currencies. Systemwide sales increased 9% or 13% in constant currencies.

First quarter bottom line came in at $1.80 billion, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $1.48 per share, in last year's first quarter. Excluding items, McDonald's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.63 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $5.90 billion from $5.67 billion last year.

