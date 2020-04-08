US Markets
MCD

McDonald's pulls 2020 outlook as quarterly comparable sales fall 3.4%

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

McDonald's Corp posted a steeper-than-expected decline in quarterly comparable store sales and the company pulled its full-year forecast as coronavirus-led lockdowns forced it to shutter stores and stick to delivery or take-out.

Adds details from release, shares

April 8 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N posted a steeper-than-expected decline in quarterly comparable store sales and the company pulled its full-year forecast as coronavirus-led lockdowns forced it to shutter stores and stick to delivery or take-out.

The world's largest burger chain also said it raised $6.5 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 and suspended share buybacks to bolster its cash reserves.

Comparable sales fell 3.4% in the quarter, missing analysts' expectations of a 0.91% drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In March alone, global comparable sales fell 22.2% as most of its nearly 14,000 U.S. stores closed dine-in operations.

"This unprecedented situation is changing the world we live in, and we will need to adapt to a new reality in its aftermath," Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular