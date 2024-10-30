McDonald’s price target raised to $335 from $315 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on McDonald’s (MCD) to $335 from $315 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings topped consensus as favorable SG&A and other income offset softer comps and margin impact from value, while its U.S. comps accelerated near mid-single digits Q4-to-date prior to the food safety issue, though the management expressed optimism that the outbreak is contained, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

