McDonald’s price target lowered to $321 from $322 at BofA

October 22, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on McDonald’s (MCD) to $321 from $322 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting price targets across BofA’s restaurant industry coverage to reflect estimate changes and higher market multiples ahead of Q3 reports from the group.

