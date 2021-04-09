McDonald's Plans To Hire 25K Workers Across Texas

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corp. is planning to hire 25,000 workers in its restaurants across Texas in April, reports said.

In a three-day event from April 13 to 15, the fast-food chain is expected to hire for crew and management positions. During these hiring days, participating McDonald's restaurants in the state will be accepting applications and interviewing job seekers.

Every summer, McDonald's, which owns about 14,000 restaurants in the United States, usually hires thousands of restaurant employees across the country. The company hired around 260,000 restaurant staff last year in the country after states, and dining rooms, reopened following the initial lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has implemented about 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers during the pandemic. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, and masks and gloves for employees, among others.

Restaurants and retailers are announcing hiring plans to make them prepared for the summer months as the states are getting ready to reopen and lift mandates.

It may be noted that the Labor Department last week having released its more closely watched monthly employment data, showing bigger than expected increase in employment in March. This reflected widespread job growth, with employment in the leisure and hospitality sector once again leading the way.

Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead Economist at Oxford Economics, recently said, "We expect the stellar March jobs report to be the first of many and look for a hiring boom in the spring and summer months."

Fast-casual restaurant chain International House of Pancakes LLC or IHOP recently said it is hosting a National Recruiting Day on May 19, aiming to hire 10,000 people at more than 1,600 franchised locations.

Discount retailer Dollar Tree, Inc. has opened thousands of positions for job seekers at its stores and distribution centers across the United States.The company plans to recruit full- and part-time associates at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and distribution centers.

In late January, Lowe's Companies Inc. had announced plans to hire more than 50,000 associates across U.S. stores this spring.

