McDonald’s Plans To Open 900 New U.S. Locations by 2027: Will Any Be Near You?

Nearly 90,000 restaurants closed by the spring of 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic. While some restaurants closed their doors permanently, others closed temporarily. McDonald’s was one of those retailers, closing 200 locations in 2023.

However, McDonald’s and the restaurant industry as a whole have seemed to finally bounce back, with McDonald’s planning the opening of 900 new U.S. locations by 2027. That offers an opportunity for people seeking a new job or fans looking forward getting a new location and enjoying money-saving deals.

In this article, we’ll cover the details of McDonald’s expansion plans and what this means for the restaurant industry.

Details of the Expansion

McDonald’s announced plans to open 900 new U.S. restaurants by 2027. This expansion will come with the hiring of 375,000 additional employees. McDonald’s is also looking to onboard new employees at existing locations to meet the increase in summer demand.

Jobs will be seen in customer service, food preparation and management positions. Executives at McDonald’s say that expansion initiatives meet the company’s short-term and long-term growth strategies.

Will a Location Open Near You?

McDonald’s hasn’t formally announced where the new locations will be. However, McDonald’s has focused on expanding its presence in urban and suburban areas in recent years. Look for new construction and job postings in your area to see if McDonald’s is opening a new location.

Once McDonald’s secures a location, there will likely be some type of advertising or announcement. It’s unclear how quickly these locations will be built, but early 2026 is likely a good bet.

What This Means for the Restaurant Industry

The opening of 900 new locations is a strong sign of recovery and growth in the restaurant industry. Consumer spending has reverted back to pre-pandemic levels, while supply chain disruptions have trickled down. Other franchises are also opening locations, like Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike’s Subs.

McDonald’s has also trialed a new restaurant concept called CosMc’s. This brand focused on drinks and snacks. The first location was opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois. However, this new café-style concept was short-lived and is expected to close in mid-2025. This experiment is also good news for the restaurant industry, showcasing that companies are investing in new ideas and concepts.

The Bottom Line

Although the formal details of restaurant openings are still unclear, you may see a new McDonald’s location near you. As McDonald’s continues to strengthen its presence, we suspect that other restaurants will follow suit, which is great news for the industry as a whole.

