McDonald's Offers FREE Caramel Brownie, But With A Rider

(RTTNews) - McDonald's is set to offer a FREE regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry on May 4 at participating outlets. The fast food company had announced the upcoming introduction of their new McFlurry as part of its bid to recognize National Caramel Day in the first week of April.

The world's largest burger chain had said the fan-favorite will hit menus across the U.S. for a limited time from May 3 at participating restaurants while supplies last.

McDonald's is now announcing the free offer for May 4 when consumers can simply scan the offer code in McDonald's App and pick up the newest treat at a local participating restaurant, with no purchase necessary.

However, this offer comes with a rider. McDonald's is giving it free only to everyone who has ever even thought the spoon was a straw, so yeah, everyone is expected to be eligible. "McFlurry spoon is "misunderstood" and every true McDonald's fan understands the struggle of confusing it for a straw, McDonald's said.

McDonald's added that, "While we can't change the iconic hollow spoon (a key piece of the mixing process), we can help ease the sting of your facepalm upon figuring out how to use it."

For consumers who do not want to leave their houses amid the ongoing pandemic, they can also get the free treat when they make a minimum $15 purchase. The offer is exclusively available on McDelivery with Uber Eats from May 3 to 9.

The new Caramel Brownie McFlurry features McDonald's cool and creamy vanilla soft serve made with real dairy, with fudgy brownie pieces and sweet, gooey caramel topping blended throughout.

McDonald's said the flavors in the new Caramel Brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling as it debuts just in time for warmer weather.

Though the Caramel Brownie McFlurry made its original debut in 2017 in Canada, the birthplace of the McFlurry, this is the first time it will be available at restaurants throughout the U.S.

As such, McFlurry was created in 1995 by a local McDonald's owner and operator, Ron McLellan, in Bathurst, Canada. McFlurry has been a hit with customers for over 25 years in more than 100 countries.

