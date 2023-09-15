News & Insights

McDonald's Offer Double Cheeseburger For Just 50 Cents On National Cheeseburger Day

September 15, 2023 — 05:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, fast-food giant McDonald's has to offer double cheeseburger for only 50 cents.

A spokesperson for McDonald's stated, "McDonald's is known for its cheeseburgers, and in honor of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, we're doubling the delight by offering this incredible deal."

To take advantage of this offer, customers simply need to use the McDonald's app. They need to place an order through the app at any participating McDonald's location, and can enjoy a double cheeseburger for just half a dollar. McDonald's is limiting the discount to one double cheeseburger per customer.

