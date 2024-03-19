News & Insights

McDonald's Non-executive Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr To Retire

March 19, 2024 — 09:30 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) announced the retirement of Enrique "Rick" Hernandez, Jr. as non-executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors, effective as of the date of the Company's 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Following Rick's retirement, Chris Kempczinski will assume the combined role of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, and Miles White will assume the role of Lead Independent Director.

Mike Hsu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly-Clark, has been nominated to McDonald's Board of Directors. Before becoming CEO in January 2019, Hsu served as Kimberly-Clark's President and Chief Operating Officer.

Stocks mentioned

MCD

MCD

