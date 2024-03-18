McDonald's no-poach agreements won't get US Supreme Court review

By Daniel Wiessner

March 18 (Reuters) - McDonald's must face a proposed class action claiming it violated antitrust laws by prohibiting franchisees from poaching employees from other McDonald's restaurants, after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the case.

The justices denied McDonald's petition for review of an August ruling from the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that revived the 2017 lawsuit, which claims that the no-poach pacts suppressed workers' wages by limiting their job mobility.

The 7th Circuit did not rule on the merits of the claims, but said a federal judge in Chicago applied the wrong standard when he dismissed the case in 2022. The appeals court also said the judge should reconsider his earlier ruling declining to certify a nationwide class in the case.

The ruling was the first of its kind by an appeals court involving claims that a franchisor's no-poach agreements were illegal.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dean Harvey, a lawyer for lead plaintiff Leinani Deslandes, said the 7th Circuit correctly recognized that antitrust laws protect workers from collusion by employers in the same way that they protect consumers from price fixing.

“We look forward to resuming this important case in the trial court, and to obtaining relief for the hundreds of thousands of workers who were underpaid because of McDonald’s misconduct," Harvey said in an emailed statement.

McDonald's in court filings has said it stopped requiring franchisees to sign no-poach agreements in 2017. Several other major fast-food companies have taken the same step in recent years in response to probes by states.

Deslandes in her lawsuit accused McDonald's of engaging in concerted activity with franchisees to restrict competition for employees. She alleged violations of the federal Sherman Act, a similar Illinois law, and a state law banning deceptive trade practices.

Deslandes was hired for an entry-level job at a McDonald's franchise in Florida in 2009, according to her lawsuit, and in 2015 sought a higher-paying position at a different franchise. The manager of that restaurant told Deslandes she wanted to hire her, but could not because of the no-poaching policy, she said.

The agreements barred franchisees from hiring people who worked at other franchises or corporate stores anywhere in the United States for six months after they left their jobs.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso in a 2021 ruling said a nationwide class would be inappropriate because geographic markets for low-skilled, low-wage labor tend to be small.

Alonso dismissed the case later that year. He said that because the no-poach pacts were ancillary to franchise agreements, which promote competition between different brands, they were not anticompetitive.

The 7th Circuit last year said Alonso erred by weighing the anticompetitive effects of the agreements against their pro-competitive impact, rather than first deciding whether the pacts were a "per se" violation of antitrust laws.

Deslandes was backed at the 7th Circuit by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, who said in a joint amicus brief that the agreements were unlawful on their face and Alonso should have required the company to show that they were a necessary feature of franchise agreements.

The case is McDonald's USA LLC v. Deslandes, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 23-562.

For McDonald's: Rachel Brass of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

For the plaintiffs: Derek Brandt of McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt; Lin Chan, Dean Harvey and Anne Shaver of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)

