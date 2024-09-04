Is McDonald's a Must-Own Dividend Stock?

Long-term investors have consistently favored dividend-paying stocks for wealth creation. McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) has been a staple in income-focused portfolios, thanks to its globally recognized brand and efficient franchise model. However, the fast-food landscape is rapidly evolving, prompting a fresh examination of the stock's appeal as a long-term dividend play. Let's unwrap this financial Big Mac and see what's inside.

The dividend meal deal

The dividend looks appetizing at first glance. Its current yield of 2.31% significantly outpaces the S&P 500's average of 1.32%. The payout ratio also sits at a reasonable 57.2%, suggesting room for future growth while maintaining room for reinvestment in the business.

The company's 47-year streak of consecutive dividend increases is undoubtedly impressive. This nearly half-century commitment to growing shareholder returns speaks volumes about the company's financial strength.

McDonald's also has a five-year dividend growth rate of 5.96%, which is just shy of the 6% mark that many dividend growth enthusiasts crave. It's a solid performance, but not quite in the top tier of dividend growers like Target, Visa, and S&P Global.

Value menu or premium pricing?

Investors eyeing McDonald's stock will find it's not in the bargain bin. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.4 represents a premium compared to the S&P 500's 22.5 forward P/E ratio. This higher valuation isn't driven by explosive growth prospects, either, as analysts project a modest 4.8% revenue growth for 2025.

Rather, the company's premium valuation seems to stem from its strong brand, wide economic moat, and reliable dividend history. Investors are paying up for stability and income rather than growth potential.

Super-sized advantages, bite-sized challenges

The McDonald's franchise model has cooked up one of the most profitable operations in the fast-food industry. Its massive scale translates to advantages in purchasing power and marketing reach. The iconic menu and global brand recognition have cultivated a loyal customer base, ensuring consistent cash flows to support its dividend program.

The company isn't resting on its laurels, either. Significant investments in restaurant modernization and digital capabilities are paying off. The loyalty program, in particular, has shown promise, with members visiting 15% more frequently after joining.

Recent performance has been less than stellar. The second quarter of 2024 saw declining comparable-store sales in both international and U.S. markets. Sluggish traffic and a shift toward grocery store meals have taken a bite out of its business. The company's response, which has been to lean into value platforms, may pressure margin in the short term.

Risks and opportunities on the menu

Potential investors should be aware of the stock's challenges. Franchise economics could suffer if commodity and wage inflation outpaces sales growth, potentially affecting the company's ability to maintain its dividend growth pace. Customer satisfaction scores, while improving, still trail industry benchmarks. This situation could threaten pricing power and profitability if not addressed.

The strong balance sheet and cash flow generation provide a solid foundation for ongoing dividend payments. The company's global presence offers expansion potential in emerging markets, which could fuel future growth and support dividend increases. Efforts to adapt to changing consumer preferences, such as emphasizing digital ordering and delivery, may help maintain its competitive edge in the long run.

A side dish, not the main course?

The company's long history of dividend growth and above-average yield make it an attractive option for income investors. Still, it doesn't quite hit all the marks of a must-own dividend stock. The yield is good but not exceptional, the payout ratio is reasonable but not outstanding, and the dividend growth rate falls just short of top-tier status.

Its strongest appeal as a dividend stock lies in its position within the consumer cyclical sector. Investors looking to diversify their income portfolio will find McDonald's offers exposure to a defensive consumer staple with a global footprint. The stock may be worth considering more for its role in portfolio construction than for its dividend characteristics alone.

A valuable holding nonetheless

McDonald's may not be the prime cut of dividend stocks, but it could still be a valuable addition to a well-balanced dividend portfolio. Investors should weigh its steady income potential against its modest growth prospects and consider how it fits into their investment strategy. A strong portfolio is all about balance, and McDonald's might just be the side dish that rounds out your dividend menu.

