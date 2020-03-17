McDonald’s Might Defer Rent Payments for Franchisees Hurt by Coronavirus Closures

On Tuesday, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) issued an update to investors on its operating trends related to the spread of COVID-19 and related restaurant closures.

The company said restaurants have been ordered temporarily closed by national or local governments in many of its markets, including Italy and Spain. Essentially all its fast-food stores in the U.S. are now operating on a "to-go" only offering that restricts seating capacity in order to maximize social distancing.

Image source: Getty Images.

The chain described major efforts under way aimed at protecting its franchisees and the supply chain. These include rent deferrals that might help franchisees navigate through a period of sharply reduced customer traffic. McDonald's says it is also "working closely with suppliers on contingency planning" to ensure continuous supply of key food ingredients.

The burger giant gets most of its earnings through royalty, rent, and franchise fee income, so these support efforts are likely to hurt profits over the short term. Management said it is too early to estimate the financial impact from the disruption or the broader path of consumer behavior. For more details on those issues, investors will be following McDonald's comments in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report in late April.

10 stocks we like better than McDonald's

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and McDonald's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of McDonald's. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.