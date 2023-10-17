McDonald's Middle East Franchisees Take Sides In Israel-Hamas Conflict — Max Keiser Says 'Bitcoin Fixes This'

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD), the global fast-food chain, has become embroiled in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as franchisees in the Middle East express support for either Israeli troops or Palestinians in Gaza through social media.

What Happened: The controversy began when McDonald’s Israel announced its intention to provide thousands of free meals to the Israel Defense Forces. Shortly after, McDonald’s Oman, also known as Al Daud Restaurants LLC, declared a donation of “$100,000 towards the relief efforts for the people of Gaza.”

Statement from McDonald's Oman pic.twitter.com/SzKz7lhmgk

— McDonald's Oman (@Mcdonaldsoman) October 14, 2023

“We stand with Gaza in these difficult times,” stated McDonald’s Oman in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Max Keiser, an American broadcaster and filmmaker, connected the use of fiat money and gold to the ongoing proxy war between two rival McDonald’s branches in the Middle East, emphasizing that he believes Bitcoin offers a solution to such conflicts.

"This is where fiat money (and Gold) lead you. 2 rival McDonald's are fighting a proxy war in the Mideast. Fiat money and Gold are violence-magnets that bring misery and destruction. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fixes this."

This is where fiat money (and Gold) lead you. 2 rival McDonald's are fighting a proxy war in the Mideast. Fiat money and Gold are violence-magnets that bring misery and destruction. #Bitcoin fixes this H/t @WallStreetSilv pic.twitter.com/nn0DZ1cjXu

— Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) October 17, 2023

In a separate tweet, he added, "Gold is the poor man's Bitcoin. It encourages thievery, war, violence & excess stupidity like Peter Schiff and Nassim Taleb (Both turned down my offer of free Bitcoin at $1 in 2011)"

Why It Matters: In September. Keiser likened Armstrong's promotion of "shi*coins" to addictive and destructive substances, emphasizing the potential harm they can cause.

“My advice to crypto boy is to get to a shi*coiners Anonymous (SA) meeting and get off the shi*coin crack pipe as soon as you can. It doesn’t get better. If you keep OD’ing on shi*coins your life can only get worse. SHI*COINS ARE POISON. Look what they did to this poor guy.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $28,369.41, up 4.39% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

