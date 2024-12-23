McDonald's (MCD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with McDonald's (MCD) standing at $291.29, reflecting a -0.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had gained 0.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of McDonald's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.86, showcasing a 3.05% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.52 billion, reflecting a 1.84% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.75 per share and a revenue of $26.04 billion, signifying shifts of -1.59% and +2.16%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for McDonald's. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.13% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. McDonald's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, McDonald's is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.91. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.91.

It is also worth noting that MCD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.9. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, positioning it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

