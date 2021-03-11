McDonald's (MCD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed at $211.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had lost 0.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MCD as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MCD is projected to report earnings of $1.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.99 billion, up 5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

MCD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.36 per share and revenue of $22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.18% and +14.52%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MCD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. MCD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MCD has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.52 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.57, which means MCD is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MCD has a PEG ratio of 2.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



McDonalds Corporation (MCD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.