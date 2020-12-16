McDonald's (MCD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed the most recent trading day at $213.80, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had lost 0.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MCD as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MCD is projected to report earnings of $1.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.37 billion, up 0.41% from the year-ago period.

MCD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.20 per share and revenue of $19.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.92% and -8.78%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MCD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. MCD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MCD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.66, so we one might conclude that MCD is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that MCD currently has a PEG ratio of 4.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MCD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

