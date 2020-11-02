McDonald's (MCD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, McDonald's (MCD) closed at $212.56, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had lost 3% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MCD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 9, 2020. In that report, analysts expect MCD to post earnings of $1.92 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.36 billion, down 1.38% from the year-ago period.

MCD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $19.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.6% and -8.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MCD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% higher within the past month. MCD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MCD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.83.

Meanwhile, MCD's PEG ratio is currently 4.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



McDonalds Corporation (MCD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.