McDonald's (MCD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed the most recent trading day at $147.61, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 5.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had lost 31.36% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 24.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 29.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MCD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, up 11.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.15 billion, up 3.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.54 per share and revenue of $21.99 billion, which would represent changes of +8.93% and +4.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MCD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MCD currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note MCD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.91.

Meanwhile, MCD's PEG ratio is currently 1.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MCD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

