McDonald's (MCD) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, McDonald's (MCD) closed at $271.73, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had gained 0.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from McDonald's as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect McDonald's to post earnings of $2.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.7 billion, down 5.2% from the year-ago period.

MCD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.92 per share and revenue of $22.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.9% and -1.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. McDonald's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that McDonald's has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.68 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.5.

Meanwhile, MCD's PEG ratio is currently 3.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MCD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

