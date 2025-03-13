McDonald's (MCD) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) ended the recent trading session at $297.50, demonstrating a -0.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had lost 2.67% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of McDonald's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.68, signifying a 0.74% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.15 billion, showing a 0.37% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.24 per share and a revenue of $26.42 billion, signifying shifts of +4.44% and +1.93%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% lower. McDonald's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, McDonald's is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.46. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.68 for its industry.

It's also important to note that MCD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, positioning it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

