McDonald's (MCD) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed at $294.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had gained 5.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from McDonald's as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. On that day, McDonald's is projected to report earnings of $2.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.2 billion, up 8.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.06 per share and revenue of $24.97 billion, which would represent changes of +9.5% and +7.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. McDonald's is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, McDonald's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.27.

Also, we should mention that MCD has a PEG ratio of 3.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

