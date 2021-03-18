McDonald's (MCD) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed the most recent trading day at $222.90, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had gained 4.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.23%.

MCD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.78, up 21.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5 billion, up 5.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $22.01 billion, which would represent changes of +38.35% and +14.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MCD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. MCD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MCD has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.76 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 39.04, which means MCD is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MCD's PEG ratio is currently 3.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MCD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

