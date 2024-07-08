McDonald's (MCD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with McDonald's (MCD) standing at $247.85, reflecting a -1.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had lost 2% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of McDonald's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 29, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.10, signifying a 2.21% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.68 billion, up 2.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.19 per share and revenue of $26.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.09% and +4.41%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for McDonald's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.15% increase. McDonald's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, McDonald's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.8, which means McDonald's is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that MCD has a PEG ratio of 2.83. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 1.77 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

