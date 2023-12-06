McDonald's (MCD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw McDonald's (MCD) ending at $286.86, denoting a +0.11% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

The the stock of world's biggest hamburger chain has risen by 6.65% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of McDonald's in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect McDonald's to post earnings of $2.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.49%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.46 billion, indicating a 9.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.75 per share and a revenue of $25.55 billion, indicating changes of +16.34% and +10.22%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for McDonald's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. McDonald's presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, McDonald's is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.41.

It's also important to note that MCD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 53, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

