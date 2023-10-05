McDonald's (MCD) Rewards Investors With a 10% Dividend Hike

McDonald's Corporation MCD announced a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, in a strategic move to reaffirm its commitment to shareholders. The company declared a dividend of $1.67 per share of common stock, payable on Dec 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 1, 2023.

This 10% hike reflects McDonald's confidence in its Accelerating the Arches growth strategy, emphasizing long-term profitability for all stakeholders. With a rich history of returning capital, MCD has consecutively lifted its dividend for an impressive 47 years since initiating payouts in 1976.

Following the hike, the company’s new annualized dividend amounted to $6.68 per share, giving a yield of 2.6%. In 2022, it raised its dividend by 10%. MCD’s payout ratio is 55, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 6.4%.



McDonald's remains steadfast in its capital allocation philosophy, prioritizing reinvestment in the business to fuel sustainable growth. It is committed to returning all free cash flow to shareholders over time, achieved through a balanced combination of dividends and share repurchases.



We appreciate McDonald's consistent efforts to enhance shareholders’ returns, despite high inflation affecting most industries. These initiatives reflect the company’s business strength and sustainability of its cash flows.



In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 9% compared with the industry’s 5.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expansion Strategy Driving Growth

Unwavering in its growth strategy, the company remains highly assured of its ability to foster sustained, long-term profitable growth for shareholders. As the globe's largest fast-food restaurant chain spanning over 100 countries, McDonald's has attained billion-dollar brand status through consistent product innovations and global expansions.



Despite unfavorable scenario, the company continues to expand its global footprint. It is planning to open more than 1,900 restaurants globally in 2023, including 400 openings in the United States and IOM segment and 1,500(including nearly 900 in China) inaugurations in the IDL market. It expects net restaurant unit expansion to contribute nearly 1.5% to 2023 systemwide sales growth in constant currencies.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MCD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are:



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 724.8%, on average. Shares of ANF have surged 236.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s 2023 sales and EPS implies increases of 10% and 1,644%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35%, on average. The stock has gained 14.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests a rise of 19.2% and 13%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM caries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average. Shares of YUM have improved 9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YUM’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 5.9% and 15.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.