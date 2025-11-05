McDonald's (MCD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

McDonald's (MCD) reported $7.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $3.22 for the same period compares to $3.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.07 billion, representing a surprise of +0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide : 44,599 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 44,598.

: 44,599 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 44,598. Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change : 2.4% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.2%.

: 2.4% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.2%. Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change : 4.7% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 5.7%.

: 4.7% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 5.7%. Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change : 4.3% compared to the 4% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 4.3% compared to the 4% average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- Total : $2.56 billion compared to the $2.57 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.

: $2.56 billion compared to the $2.57 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year. Revenues- Franchised revenues- Total : $4.36 billion versus $4.36 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $4.36 billion versus $4.36 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenues- Total Other revenues : $151 million compared to the $159.29 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.8% year over year.

: $151 million compared to the $159.29 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.8% year over year. Revenues- Franchised revenues- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate : $496 million versus $523.39 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.

: $496 million versus $523.39 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change. Revenues- Franchised revenues- U.S. : $1.91 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.

: $1.91 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Revenues- Franchised revenues- International Operated Markets : $1.96 billion compared to the $1.93 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.

: $1.96 billion compared to the $1.93 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- U.S. : $790 million versus $807.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.

: $790 million versus $807.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change. Revenues- Total Company-owned and operated sales and Franchised revenues- International Operated Markets: $3.61 billion compared to the $3.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.

Here is how McDonald's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of McDonald's have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

