McDonald's (MCD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, McDonald's (MCD) reported revenue of $7.1 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.38, compared to $3.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.32, the EPS surprise was +1.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change : 1.9% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1.9% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on six analysts. Systemwide restaurants - Total U.S. : 13,769 compared to the 13,749 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 13,769 compared to the 13,749 average estimate based on six analysts. Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change : 0.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.9%.

: 0.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.9%. Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide : 46,028 compared to the 46,118 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 46,028 compared to the 46,118 average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- Total : $2.53 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

: $2.53 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year. Revenues- Franchised revenues- Total : $4.39 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

: $4.39 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. Revenues- Total Company-owned and operated sales and Franchised revenues- International Operated Markets : $3.54 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.

: $3.54 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- U.S. : $784 million compared to the $777.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.

: $784 million compared to the $777.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year. Revenues- Franchised revenues- U.S. : $1.94 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.

: $1.94 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year. Revenues- Total Company-owned and operated sales and Franchised revenues- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate : $648 million compared to the $604.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.

: $648 million compared to the $604.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year. Revenues- Franchised revenues- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate : $515 million versus $490.7 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.

: $515 million versus $490.7 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Operated Markets: $1.61 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

Here is how McDonald's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for McDonald's here>>>

Shares of McDonald's have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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