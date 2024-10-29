McDonald's (MCD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

McDonald's (MCD) reported $6.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $3.23 for the same period compares to $3.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.8 billion, representing a surprise of +1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how McDonald's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change : 0.3% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change : -2.1% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of -0.9%.

: -2.1% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of -0.9%. Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change : -3.5% compared to the -1.3% average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: -3.5% compared to the -1.3% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide : 42,819 versus 42,830 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 42,819 versus 42,830 estimated by nine analysts on average. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- Total : $2.66 billion versus $2.61 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $2.66 billion versus $2.61 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Revenues- Franchised revenues- Total : $4.09 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $4.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

: $4.09 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $4.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Revenues- Total Other revenues : $124 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $89.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.5%.

: $124 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $89.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.5%. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate : $349 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $228.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.1%.

: $349 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $228.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.1%. Revenues- Franchised revenues- International Operated Markets : $1.78 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $1.78 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- U.S. $822 million compared to the $822.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.

$822 million compared to the $822.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year. Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Operated Markets : $1.49 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

: $1.49 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Revenues- Total Company-owned and operated sales and Franchised revenues- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $810 million compared to the $707.76 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.8% year over year.

Shares of McDonald's have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.