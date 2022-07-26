McDonald's (MCD) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

McDonald's Corporation MCD reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line fell year over year, while the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. MCD’s performance during the quarter was affected by restaurant closures in Russia and Ukraine coupled with inflationary pressures on labor and commodities.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During second-quarter 2022, McDonald's reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 by 4.1%. In the prior-year quarter, MCD had reported an adjusted EPS of $2.37.



Quarterly net revenues of $5,718.4 million missed the consensus mark of $5,860 million by 2.4%. The top line dipped 3% year over year.

At company-operated restaurants, sales were $2,112.8 million, down 15% year over year. The same at franchise-operated restaurants was $3,526.8 million, up 7% year over year.

Comps Details

For the quarter under discussion, global comps advanced 9.7%, while a gain of 40.5% was reported in the prior-year quarter. This marks the sixth consecutive quarter of comps growth.

Strong Comps Across Segments

U.S.: During the second quarter, comps at this segment rose 3.7%, while a gain of 25.9% was reported in the prior-year period. McDonald’s’ comps for the quarter benefited from a menu price increase, robust digitalization and value offerings across its everyday menu.



International Operated Markets: Comps at this segment increased 13% year over year compared with a gain of 75.1% reported in the year-ago quarter. MCD gained from strong comparable sales in France and Germany.



International Developmental Licensed Segment: During the quarter, the segment’s comparable sales increased 16% year over year. In the prior-year quarter, its comps increased 32.3%. McDonald's gained from robust performance in Japan and Brazil. However, this was partially offset by negative comps in China due to COVID-19 resurgences and related government restrictions.

Operating Highlights & Expenses

During the second quarter, McDonald’s total operating costs and expenses came in at $4,006.6 million, up 25% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



During the quarter, operating income decreased 36% year over year to $1,711.8 million.

Net income during the quarter totaled $1,188 million, down 46% from $2,219.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

