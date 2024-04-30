McDonald's (MCD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

McDonald's (MCD) reported $6.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. EPS of $2.70 for the same period compares to $2.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.71, the EPS surprise was -0.37%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how McDonald's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change : 2.5% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: 2.5% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change : 2.7% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 2.7% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change : -0.2% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 1.2%.

: -0.2% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 1.2%. Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide : 42,018 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 42,128.

: 42,018 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 42,128. Revenues- Total Franchised revenues : $3.72 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $3.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

: $3.72 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $3.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%. Revenues- Total Company-operated sales : $2.36 billion versus $2.35 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

: $2.36 billion versus $2.35 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Revenues- Total Other revenues : $91 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $79.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

: $91 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $79.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Revenues- Company-operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate : $212 million compared to the $203.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.

: $212 million compared to the $203.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year. Revenues- Franchised revenues- International Operated Markets : $1.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $1.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Revenues- Company-operated sales- U.S. $781 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $781.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

$781 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $781.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenues- Total Company-operated sales and Franchised revenues- U.S. $2.51 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.53 billion.

$2.51 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.53 billion. Revenues- Franchised revenues- U.S. $1.73 billion versus $1.75 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

Shares of McDonald's have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

