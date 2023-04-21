McDonald's (MCD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, McDonald's (MCD) closed at $292.06, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had gained 7.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from McDonald's as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect McDonald's to post earnings of $2.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.57 billion, down 1.77% from the year-ago period.

MCD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.53 per share and revenue of $24.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.26% and +4.97%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher within the past month. McDonald's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, McDonald's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.04, which means McDonald's is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that MCD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MCD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

