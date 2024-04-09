McDonald's (MCD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed the latest trading day at $269.44, indicating a +0.7% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain have depreciated by 9.25% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of McDonald's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.71, indicating a 3.04% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.18 billion, indicating a 4.79% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.38 per share and revenue of $26.95 billion, which would represent changes of +3.69% and +5.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, McDonald's holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that McDonald's has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.62 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.52 of its industry.

It's also important to note that MCD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.89. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.