McDonald's (MCD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed the most recent trading day at $233.78, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had lost 0.27% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.8% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MCD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MCD to post earnings of $2.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 218.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.53 billion, up 47.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.58 per share and revenue of $22.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.82% and +16.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MCD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% higher. MCD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, MCD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.51, so we one might conclude that MCD is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, MCD's PEG ratio is currently 3.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

